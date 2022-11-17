SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We get some changes today, and while they won’t be major, it will be a break in our stagnant pattern this week. Those subtle changes will move into Northern and Eastern Utah late Thursday into Friday as a weak front slides down the Rockies from the northeast. Very little moisture is expected with the system and only a few snow showers are expected ins SW Wyoming near Rock Springs and over the northern slopes of the eastern Uintas. Another jolt of cold air is expected behind the front so expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to dip slightly for Friday. High pressure wastes no time building back and returns to the Beehive State for the weekend, but conditions will remain cold and dry.

As we look for a change in this repeating weather, we might have to search all the way to the middle of next week. We are tracking a storm that could break up this high pressure party and give us a little bit of moisture in the northern half of the state. No, it won’t be like what we had a little over a week ago, but it will be something that we can add to our snowpack and that is always a good thing. Some model guidance suggests that a storm should clip Northern Utah by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. The storm doesn’t look very impressive right now, but we’ll take whatever fresh snowfall we can get in the mountains at this point.

Bottom Line? Another blast of artic air moves into the region Friday, keeping temperatures well below normal into the weekend.

