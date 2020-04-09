Weather School

Weather or Not: Thunderstorms in Utah

Weather

Thunderstorms are in the forecast, but have you ever wondered how they form? How about why a “severe thunderstorm warning” gets issued? Thunderstorms in Utah start int he spring, but really gain traction during our monsoon season so about mid July through as late as September. A severe thunderstorm can has several elements that can cause damage to your home or car, and meteorologist Alana Brophy breaks it all down so you know what’s up in the atmosphere when it comes to Utah’s thunderstorms and speaks to the only agency allowed to issues weather warnings in the United States. It’s Weather Wednesday, so check out this week’s Weather Or Not: Thunderstorms in Utah.

