Weather or Not: The Fuel of Utah’s Fire Season

The Fire Season Outlook comes out in May, but 2020 brought the first grass fire to the benches in Davis County in April! The Shepard Canyon Fire, while short lived, was a great reminder to Utahns to be prepared as fire season ignites in the beehive state.

The fire season will really flare up into the end of May and June, but we’ve already melted off lower and mid elevation snow pack and have seen an increase in temperatures.

Meteorologist Alana Brophy breaks down the key components of a Utah fire season including some wicked winds, what to watch for in ABC4 weather forecast and talks fire with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands in this Weather Or Not.

