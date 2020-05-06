Weather or Not: Oh, hail? Yes, in Utah

As severe weather season in Utah, which is typically the middle of May through the middle of June, ramps up–you’re going to see plenty of thunderstorms throughout the state. Thunderstorms often produce hail, but there’s a reason larger hail stones are recorded in the Midwest.

Meteorologist Alana Brophy breaks down how hail is formed, looks at Utah’s record hail and explains what size hail indicates a severe thunderstorm.

In this week’s Weather or Not segment, National Weather Service meteorologist, Charlotte Dewey, also weighs in on hail in Utah, how your weather reports and pictures help everyone and the reason we see weird shapes when it comes to larger hail stones. Major thanks to Char and get ready for more hail this season!

