Weather or Not: ‘Greatest Snow on Earth’ Snowpack Update

We love the greatest snow on Earth, but how much of it did we get in the high country this year? Let’s be honest, our valleys did not see an abundance of accumulating snow this winter season, but valley snow doesn’t dictate what ends up in our reservoirs.

Now that spring has arrived, Meteorologist Alana Brophy looks at our snowpack numbers throughout the state and talks to an awesome hydrologist with NCRS Snow Survey and has a forecast for spring runoff.

Typically, Alana will go measure the snow at Trial Lake this time of year, and you can learn the significance of that snotel site and take a gander at our current drought monitor. This video has everything you need: snowpack, how it’s measured, drought conditions and a look ahead at the Spring run off forecast. Major thanks to Jordan Clayton for talking snowpack with ABC4Utah!