Weather or Not: Earthquakes in the West

Did you feel it? Where were you when it struck? How many more aftershocks are coming our way?Utah’s recent magnitude 5.7 earthquake left communities throughout the state shook.

Two short weeks later, the beehive state has endured more than 700 aftershocks and a serious earthquake strikes 300 miles north of Salt Lake near Stanley, Idaho.

Meteorologist Alana Brophy answers the earthquake questions causing your anxiety and looks at whether or not the Idaho quake and the Utah quake are related, and how our recent quake stacks up in Utah’s earthquake history.