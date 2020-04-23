Weather or Not: Allergy symptoms vs. COVID-19 symptoms

Live Now
Utah (ABc4 News) – How can you tell the difference between allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms?

Utah’s pollen season starts when our minds are still usually in the middle of winter, and this year, allergy season majorly differs from last year. Meteorologist Alana Brophy looks at our pollen count, our pollen seasons, and what you can do to reduce your seasonal suffering.

Teaming up with Dr. Duane Harris from Intermountain Allergy and Asthma, your allergy questions get answered! Major thanks to Dr. Harris! If you want to contact him about your allergy or asthma: https://intermountainallergy.com

