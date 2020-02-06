Live Now
President Trump delivers remarks after acquittal

Slushy roads make for a rough commute Thursday, Little Cottonwood Canyon closed

Weather Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Troopers are asking drivers to delay their morning commute Thursday if possible.

A winter storm is impacting northern Utah and Utah Highway Patrol officials say “roads are worse than expected.”

Troopers say they responded to over 150 crashes as of 10:30 a.m.

“It’s very slick even if you’re going slow it’s still very slick,” Salt Lake resident Dirk Schenk said. “People going too fast for the conditions and not giving enough time in between cars.”

Drivers should expect to encounter ice on bridges and overpasses.

Those planning to travel up the canyons should be aware, Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed as crews do avalanche control work. No word on when it will be opened.

ABC4’s meteorologist Devon Luice says there will be more rain or snow coming from south to north along the Wasatch Front Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Friday for most of northern Utah.

For Utah’s most accurate forecast visit abc4.com/weather.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Avalanche danger set to spike with coming storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avalanche danger set to spike with coming storms"

Expect slippery roads Tuesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expect slippery roads Tuesday morning"

News 4 Utah Mid-day

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 4 Utah Mid-day"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Dan Pope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Dan Pope"
More Weather

Don't Miss