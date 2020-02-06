Slushy roads make for a rough commute Thursday, Little Cottonwood Canyon closed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Troopers are asking drivers to delay their morning commute Thursday if possible.

A winter storm is impacting northern Utah and Utah Highway Patrol officials say “roads are worse than expected.”

Troopers say they responded to over 150 crashes as of 10:30 a.m.

“It’s very slick even if you’re going slow it’s still very slick,” Salt Lake resident Dirk Schenk said. “People going too fast for the conditions and not giving enough time in between cars.”

Drivers should expect to encounter ice on bridges and overpasses.

Those planning to travel up the canyons should be aware, Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed as crews do avalanche control work. No word on when it will be opened.

ABC4’s meteorologist Devon Luice says there will be more rain or snow coming from south to north along the Wasatch Front Thursday.

Good morning #Utah! #Snow forecast to change more rain/snow or just rain from S to N along Wasatch Front today. Big concern is how long precip holds up & how long cold air stays in place. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for most STORM WARNINGS Ogden Valley through Friday. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/5zq2Ns7D87 — Devon Lucie (@ABC4Devon) February 6, 2020

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Friday for most of northern Utah.

