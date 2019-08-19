Sizzling to start the work week!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Hot and dry conditions will dominate moving into the week! Weekend temperatures fluctuated from below average to above average thanks to a passing shortwave Saturday. A hot, dry, stable air mass is sitting over the entire state which means we will see clear, sunny skies and temperatures rising for the beginning of the work week.

Triple digits are in store for St. George for the next seven days, and mid to upper 90s are on deck for Northern and Central Utah. Monsoonal moisture has completely backed off, so dry conditions will prevail for the start of the week.

Lingering gusty winds will persist into the evening, resulting in critical fire weather conditions where fuels are dry over portions of western Utah. There is potential to some moisture to return for the latter half of the week.