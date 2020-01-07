Photos: Rare salt mounds usually in polar regions and on Mars found at Great Salt Lake

State Park Rangers at the Great Salt Lake found some unusual salt mounds growing on the south shore of the lake just east of the Marina.

Geologists say the mounds are actually Mirabilite Mounds and say there are only a few spots worldwide where they are found, primarily in the Arctic and Antarctica.

“In addition to requiring salt springs with very specific chemical conditions, mirabilite is only found in sub-freezing environments,such as those found in the polar regions of Earth and on Mars” a press release from the State Park stated.

Take a look at the mounds in the gallery below (thanks to Utah State Parks for the pictures)

As temperatures warm, park officials say the mounds will disappear.

What others are reading: