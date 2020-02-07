Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control, Town of Alta ordered to stay indoors

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Due to the avalanche dangers Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed Friday morning.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a “HIGH” avalanche danger at all elevations Friday. As a result, UDOT has closed Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche control.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed until about 9 a.m. as well.

As a result of the dangers, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird are also closed.

In addition, the town of Alta has been placed under interlodge.

“Critical everybody in Alta remain indoors until further notice. Lodges: be prepared to implement your maximum security Int. plans,” a tweet from the Alta Central account Friday morning read.

There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

To check current avalanche conditions, click here.

For updates on road closures visit udot.utah.gov

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

