Little Cottonwood Canyon closed for avalanche control, Town of Alta ordered to stay indoors

2-7-2020: We’ve issued an AVALANCHE WARNING for the backcountry. Very dangerous conditions and HIGH avalanche danger exist at all elevations today. Large, long running natural and human triggered avalanches are likely in the backcountry. #utavy pic.twitter.com/ZMtyEVWXd9 — UAC Logan (@UAClogan) February 7, 2020

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Due to the avalanche dangers Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed Friday morning.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a “HIGH” avalanche danger at all elevations Friday. As a result, UDOT has closed Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche control.

Big Cottonwood Canyon was closed until about 9 a.m. as well.

As a result of the dangers, Alta Ski Area and Snowbird are also closed.

In addition, the town of Alta has been placed under interlodge.

This storm wasn't messing around for Little Cottonwood Canyon. INCREDIBLE water totals coming in this morning. Check out all the reports we've received here: https://t.co/11BiW6Dqv1 #utwx pic.twitter.com/GCz8fmoIZp — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 7, 2020

“Critical everybody in Alta remain indoors until further notice. Lodges: be prepared to implement your maximum security Int. plans,” a tweet from the Alta Central account Friday morning read.

There is no estimated time when the road will reopen.

To check current avalanche conditions, click here.

For updates on road closures visit udot.utah.gov

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

