SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) - Temperatures this weekend hovered above average with daytime highs making it to 98 degrees in Salt Lake City Sunday. Thunderstorms also blossomed both Saturday and Sunday thanks to monsoonal moisture. Salt Lake County dealt with a severe thunderstorm warning at around 10:45 pm. Winds were up to 60 miles per hour and packed a punch in places like South Jordan and Sandy.

Southern Utah also saw a few flash flood warnings Sunday afternoon and evening after stronger storms dropped abundant rain, lightning and gusty winds over the Escalante river. Flash flood potential drained toward Lake Powell and calmed down by midnight.