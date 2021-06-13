WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny, warm days take over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Closing out the weekend in the Great Basin we see the beginning of our heat wave as a big heat dome sits over top of us. This will be the main driver of our weather for the next few days under lots of sunshine and warm air moving in.

This combination will lead us to triple digit heat for many. Sunday can be a record setting day for a few areas in Northern Utah with the most obvious being Salt Lake City.

The heat dome also begins to bring in windy conditions for the Beehive State where we can also see fire danger increase once again. This will not be good for our now six wildfires going on in the state that can show the possibility of further growing under these very volatile conditions.

The red flag warning will be in effect from noon on Sunday June 13th to 10 pm Monday June 14th for areas in Southern Utah.

Northern Utah will expect to see very little cloud cover if any at all throughout the day and temperatures will be hot! Our highs will be ranging around the mid 90s to the low 100s. Normally this time of year we expect to see temperatures in the mid 80s, so we will be a whole 15-20 degrees warmer than normal.

In Central and Southern Utah, we do not lose out on any sunshine and heat either. We expect to see our highs in the mid 90s to the mid 100s with plenty of sunshine in store. Winds begin to pick up mostly for the lower half of the state during the afternoon hours which helps explain why we see the red flag warning go into effect for Sunday.

Heat illness will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days with record high heat possible.

In short, it will be pretty hot tomorrow for this time of year and there will not be much shade from the sun. Heat illness such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are possible.

Please refrain from doing strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day normally between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This is only the beginning of the possible record breaking heat wave taking place, and you can stay weather informed both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.