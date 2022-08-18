SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, or Happy Friday eve, Utah! The first half of today will look and feel a lot like the last couple of days, but we do have some changes that are about to be underway!

In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being in southwestern Utah. A flood watch will be going into effect this afternoon and will run through the evening for south-central Utah, the southern mountains, and Zion National Park.

Even outside of the watch, flash flooding will remain at the very least a possibility across all of our National Parks so if you have any plans outside, keep that in mind!

In northern Utah, we’ll get more sunshine and heat. Daytime highs will be nearly identical compared to what we had on Wednesday which means we’ll be right in record territory again in SLC with more triple-digit heat potential.

As we move from the afternoon into the evening, changes will be on the way. Moisture will start to move back in as the high pressure moves east and a system approaches from the west. By the evening into the nighttime, a few showers will be possible in northern Utah, but by Friday we’ll be looking at the potential for showers and storms across the state as cooler temperatures begin to filter in.

Daytime highs will dial back by about 10 degrees up north and a few degrees down south. While not everyone will see wet weather, there will be better than a 1 in 3 chance along the Wasatch Front and closer to a 2 in 3 chance for the Wasatch Back.

Saturday will bring even better potential for showers and storms in northern Utah as storms remain possible down south. As we move from Sunday into early next week, moisture levels are likely to dip across the state as temperatures rebound to near or slightly above averages.

Bottom Line?! Southern storms and northern heat for Thursday before big changes arrive Friday and Saturday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!