SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Weather alerts are in place for southern Utah as a storm system Wednesday could drop more than a half foot of snow in the higher elevations.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for the mountains of southern Utah, including the areas of north of St. George and near Cedar City, Zion National Park, and Bryce Canyon National Park.

The advisories are slated to go into effect at noon Wednesday and last through 11 p.m. Thursday. According to national forecasters, between 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in some high-elevation areas, leading to slippery road conditions.

A travel notice from UDOT shows that the most difficult driving is expected near Richfield, Cedar City and Dixie National Forest. In St. George, rain showers are expected.

ABC4 meteorologist Nate Larsen said Wednesday’s storm is also expected to clip northern Utah, leaving the Wasatch Range with some fresh accumulations, up to 7 inches in the Cottonwoods.

Following this system, two more storms look to hit the Beehive State this weekend. The first will be a quick-hitting system on Friday and Saturday, Larsen said. A bigger system is shaping up for Sunday, with heavy mountain snow expected for northern Utah’s mountains.

The moisture doesn’t stop there. Another set of storm systems could hit the state early next week.

“This is what we really need, especially with this dismal snowpack right now,” Larsen said.