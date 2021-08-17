UPDATE: Utahns advised to seek shelter, higher ground due to severe weather

TUESDAY 8/17/21 6:30 p.m.

(ABC4) – Juab County is the latest area in Utah to receive a severe thunderstorm warning with the cities of Nephi and Mona expected to be hit by 60 miles per hour wind and half dollar-sized hail.

TUESDAY 8/17/21 5:55 p.m.

(ABC4) – Batten down the hatches, Southern Utah, the flash flood warning in Kane County has been extended.

A flash flood warning that has previously expected to conclude at 9 p.m. has been stretched to 11:30 p.m. The Paria River is expected to flood if it hasn’t already. Residents and visitors to the area are urged to seek higher ground immediately.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Kane county until 11:30 pm. Ongoing flooding or flooding will begin shortly for parts of the Paria river. Seek higher ground now! #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/XETJqXVwEt — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) August 17, 2021

TUESDAY 8/17/21 5:28 p.m.

(ABC4) – As large parts of the state continue to be affected by severe weather, Southern Utah residents are urged to seek shelter and find higher ground.

ABC4 meteorologist Cesar Cornejo reports that a flash flood warning has been raised for part of Kane County until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Already, two inches of rain have fallen, posing potential issues in the slot canyon recreation areas in the county.

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Kane county until 9 pm. 2" of rain have fallen and flash flooding is expected. Seek higher ground now! #utwx pic.twitter.com/xudKmXgMk8 — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) August 17, 2021

Utahns in the northern part of the state in Tooele, Davis, and Salt Lake County also are advised to seek a safe location to wait out the storms with wind gusts reaching 70 miles per hour as of 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY 8/17/21 5:08 p.m.

(ABC4) – According to ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy, Salt Lake City is now under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

The warning encompasses the area west of the capital city to Tooele County to as far north as Layton in Davis County.

NOW: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 in SLC



FOR: Tooele Co, NW SLC County, Davis County & includes Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Grantsville, Hill Air Force Base etc.

QUARTER SIZED HAIL EXPECTED. Winds up to 60 mph..#utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/J1bB32ua5r — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) August 17, 2021

TUESDAY 8/17/21 5:02 p.m.

(ABC4) – Residents are advised to seek higher ground as storm warnings throughout Utah continue to move around the state.

The latest warnings were issued for Emery and Wayne Counties, including Goblin Valley, with a flash flood warning in effect until 7:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning has ben issued for parts of Emery and Wayne counties including Goblin Valley until 7:30 pm. Flooding is ongoing or will begin soon. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/39o5T8Il7d — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) August 17, 2021

An earlier warning, which came to the attention of the ABC4 Pinpoint Weather team a few minutes before, indicated that a storm further north in Tooele County was present. The area around Dugway is being affected by 60 miles per hour winds and hail ranging from penny to ping pong ball size.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Tooele county including Dugway proving grounds until 5:15 pm. Main threats are 60 mph wind gusts and penny sized hail. #utwx @AlanaBrophyNews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/vAVEV4aoxz — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) August 17, 2021

ABC4 will continue to monitor the ongoing active weather situation around the state.

ORIGINAL STORY: Weather advisories in effect now for Utah

TUESDAY 8/17/21 11:47 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A weather pattern shift is taking aim at Utah for our Tuesday and after a dry, hot, smokey run for the last two weeks in Northern Utah, changes are on the way.

A strong cold front is moving towards Utah with gusty winds ahead and behind it, strong storms as it arrives, heavy rainfall possible which could lead to flooding, and noticeably cooler temperatures behind it.

The changes are prompting weather conditions that warrant some warnings so here’s what’s in effect starting at noon:

Red Flag Warning: Fire danger has increased today. After a dry two-week period in much of the state, gusty winds, abundant lightning, and low relative humidity means critical fire conditions for West Desert, Wasatch, Central Mountains, and much of Northern and Central Utah. The warning holds until 9 p.m.

Flash flood watch: Our storms today have the potential to drop heavy rain and be slow movers. We are not strangers to flash flooding this summer, and the watch includes all areas prone to flooding like our National Parks. On top of including most of Central and Southern Utah, the watch expanded Tuesday morning to include the Uintas and the Wasatch Back. This watch holds until midnight.

We also had the Storm Prediction Center upgrade our thunderstorm threat today in parts of the state. Much of Utah had a marginal risk for thunderstorms for Tuesday meaning heavy rain, hail, abundant lightning, and damaging winds are possible. The thunderstorm risk was upgraded to a slight risk for most of Central and West Central Utah. This means scattered severe storms are possible and the biggest impacts to areas under this risk are strong winds, heavy rain, and hail. The slight risk includes parts of Salt Lake County, Utah County, and areas around I-15 all the way to the I-70 corridor.

Remember, in order for a thunderstorm to be classified as severe, it needs winds equal to or exceeding 58 miles per hour and hail at or greater than 1” in diameter.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as warnings evolve throughout the day.