Weak weekend storm with dry conditions to follow

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – It’s been a very dry start to 2021, with mountains receiving a bit of fresh snow this week, and another disappointing storm system heading our way late Friday. For a bulk of this week, a ridge of high pressure has been in control, and with inverted conditions, haze is building back into some of our valleys.

Our next incoming storm system will not bring major impacts when it comes to winter weather, but we are expecting a burst of snow late Friday into Saturday morning with accumulations including a skiff of snow to 2″ from the Central Wasatch Front through Central Utah. The Central Mountains could see anywhere from three to six inches, as this low-pressure system digs to the southeast.

Burst of snow late tonight into Saturday morning. Central Wasatch Front & Central Utah valleys & mountains could see some light snow. Trace-2" in valleys & 2-5" in mtns. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/ggJXEySTwD — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) January 9, 2021

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for canyon winds in Washington County. Gusts could get up to 55 miles per hour. This weak storm system moves fairly quickly and will cool temperatures back into the 30s after a few days an above average in the 40s in Salt Lake City.

Wind Advisory: 2am-5pm for Washington County Canyons. Winds between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. St. George, the city, will be breezy. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/unB1hDWMlN — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) January 9, 2021

Weak storms have been the trend this winter season. The water year in Utah starts October 1st, and the last three months have been pitifully dry in most regions of the beehive state. This is the driest Cedar City has ever started the water year since record-keeping began in 1871, and in Salt Lake, it’s the second driest start on record.

Water year starts October 1st, and thus far it's been below normal in different of regions of the state. Looking at these #s, you can tell we are dry. A sluggish storm pattern right now, which means drought conditions have not improved much. More on @abc4utah #utwx #drought #dry pic.twitter.com/ddRWypRt2r — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) January 7, 2021

With a lack of storms, the current drought monitor still looks rough with little fluctuation, and almost 70 percent of Utah suffering from “exceptional drought,” the highest category the monitor records. Following this quick-moving storm which will target the central part of Utah, we settle into a very quiet pattern. A ridge of high pressure will build and essentially block storms from dropping into Utah, and of course, bring back valley smog with a period of inversion expected from the beginning to the middle of next week. Air quality impacts are expected with elevated particular matter and will be tracked with the Pinpoint Weather Team.