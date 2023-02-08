SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday! We’re halfway through the workweek, Utah! Today will be a tale of two different states. In northern Utah, a weak storm system will result in more clouds, strong winds, and isolated snow showers while in southern Utah, the skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs that will be a bit warmer compared to yesterday.

The best chance for snow in northern Utah will be in the mountains where a couple of inches looks possible with maybe a little bit more for Beaver Mountain and the western Uintas. In our valleys, a skiff of snow will be possible with any accumulations expected to be under an inch. Even though we’re not expecting anything significant, there could be just enough moisture to create some slippery streets.

Outside of any wet weather or for those in northern Utah that go through the day dry, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. We’ll also see some strong winds in the northern half of the state, especially behind the front. Winds could gust to 20-30 mph in the northern half of the state, but in the Uinta Basin and Castle Country, gusts to 50mph will be possible from this afternoon through tonight and because of that, there is a wind advisory in place.

While southern Utah won’t get the moisture from this system, the cold front will traverse the state from north to south as we go from today into tonight. By the overnight hours into tomorrow, the strongest winds will migrate south and in the early morning hours, some strong gap winds in lower Washington County will be possible. With strong northerly winds tonight, we’ll see even colder air move in which will result in a noticeably colder night compared to what we had last night and wind chills, especially in the high terrain, could drop to the single digits!

By the overnight hours tonight into tomorrow, high pressure will build in which will result in dry conditions across the board to round out the workweek. With winds out of the north for our Thursday it will be a chilly day with highs that range about 10 degrees below average. Highs in northern Utah will be in the 20s and 30s while southern Utah will see mainly 30s and 40s with a few spots getting into the low 50s like St. George. The high pressure will shift to the east on Friday and a southerly flow of wind will return. This will see temperatures get closer to seasonal averages with mostly sunny skies.

Over the weekend a system will move across the southwestern United States. Unfortunately, the bulk of this system will miss us meaning skies look to stay mostly dry. It will be close enough though to get more clouds and increased winds. Temperatures on Saturday will be similar to Friday and will come down slightly on Sunday. Bigger changes look to be on the horizon next week though as forecast models are optimistic about a potent storm system that could arrive between Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A weak system impacts northern Utah today while southern Utah gets calm and slightly milder conditions.