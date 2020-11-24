Weak storm to impact Utah into Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – An active weather pattern with weak storms has impacted Thanksgiving week in Utah, and another cold front will track through the state Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. This weaker system will bring some light snow to the Wasatch Front and our mountains Wednesday evening through the early morning hours of Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, we will see an uptick in southwesterly winds with some breezy conditions, and the winds will switch direction and stay breezy after the front passes.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s ahead of the front with the help of the wind, but cold air will surge behind it. A band of precipitation will bring snow to mountains and valleys starting Wednesday night. Accumulation will be limited, with only about an inch expected in valleys, with mountains receiving two to four inches of light snow. Temperatures this time of year in Salt Lake City are around 45 degrees, and Thanksgiving Day, highs will struggle to hit 40. Snow showers become more scattered into the early morning hours, with parts of Central Utah seeing some isolated showers. Cooler conditions expected in Southern Utah, with gusty NE winds Thursday night through Friday morning.

Wednesday: Low digs south from Pacific NW, which sends a front through UT. Breezy conditions ahead of the front, and a period of snow tomorrow evening that will bring up to 1" for valleys & 2-5" for the mountains. I've got the timing on the storm on @abc4utah #utwx #sunset #snow pic.twitter.com/PnOXIvT98K — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 25, 2020

Thanksgiving Day will remain unsettled, with a ridge of high pressure returning Friday through the weekend. You can expect drier conditions with more sunshine, and daytime highs rebounding close to the seasonal norms.