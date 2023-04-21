SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We had a cold start to the day with mostly clear skies in Central and Southern Utah, and a freeze warning in parts of Grand and San Juan Counties expiring at 10 a.m.

The bottom line? Another shot of wet weather for Northern Utah to close the workweek as southern Utah continues its warming trend with sunshine.

We saw increasing clouds in Northern Utah overnight and now, we are looking at a weak storm bringing scattered valley rain and mountain snow to northern Utah with maybe a few showers sneaking as far south as the I-70 corridor. The heaviest precipitation focuses on the afternoon hours with activity becoming showery by the evening.

When it comes to precipitation totals, our northern valleys today have the chance to see 0.1-0.25 inches of rain while mountain areas could see between 2-8 inches of snow with maybe a bit more in isolated pockets. Temperatures will at least come up slightly today with highs ranging in the 40s and 50s while more in southern Utah get into the 60s and 70s. Salt Lake will reach the low 50s, while seasonal norms this time of year are in the low 60s. The below-average trend hangs around for part of our weekend as well along the Wasatch Front.

There’s a slight chance of a lingering storm early Saturday morning, but by midday, a ridge of high pressure will be established which will lead to a fairly nice, and mostly seasonal weekend across the state.

Daytime highs by Sunday will be in the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front as St. George returns to the low 80s. As we turn the page into next week though, our next storm could bring more wet weather potential. Winds will increase Monday and the chance of some valley rain and mountain snow returns Monday into Tuesday in Northern Utah. Stay tuned!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!