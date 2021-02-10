‘We just have to be patient:’ Avalanche danger to rise with weekend storms

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Just days after the deadliest avalanche in Utah in nearly 30 years, forecasters are issuing a fresh warning about backcountry danger.

Snowstorms forecasted for the weekend will amplify backcountry avalanche danger, officials told ABC4 News, adding to an already weak foundation of snow during an exceptionally dangerous year.

“You have to realize, these are unusual snowpack conditions for Utah,” said Craig Gordon with Utah Avalanche Center.

“Unusual snowpacks create unusual avalanches, and it’s throwing a curveball to anyone who even has decades of experience,” added Gordon.

In less than six weeks, six people have died in Utah avalanches — including four deaths last Saturday when a group of experienced skiers triggered an avalanche in Millcreek Canyon.

“What’s scary about that specific incident is they were in an area which doesn’t avalanche all the time. So they were trying to do the right thing,” said John Mletschnig, who runs The Backcountry Pros.

His groups get trained on backcountry safety and take ski trips — trips that are planned extra carefully this year and only in certain locations.

“This is a year where patience is key. And keeping your hands out of the cookie jar is going to be essential to your safety in the long term,” said Mletschnig.