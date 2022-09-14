SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. Like yesterday, today will bring more rounds of showers and thunderstorms with a decent chance no matter where you are across the state.

Like yesterday though, there will be some spots that get through the day dry while others get multiple rounds of wet weather. Storms that develop will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain so stay on top of the weather if you have to be out and about.

Speaking of heavy rain, the flood watches that we have in lower Washington County, SW Utah, the Central Mountains, the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, the western Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau, Tooele and Rush Valleys, and NE Nevada continue through the day today. While Zion National Park is the only one of our parks in southern Utah in a watch, flash flooding will be at least a possibility at all of our parks.

For times when it’s dry, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and it will be a relatively cool day across the state. In Northern Utah, highs will mainly range in the 60s and 70s while southern Utah gets mostly 70s and 80s.

As we move into Thursday the bulk of the moisture will migrate north of I-70 meaning widespread showers and storms will remain likely in the northern half of our area while southern Utah will start to dry things out.

By Friday moisture will dip across the board, but there will be enough for at least isolated activity across the northern half of our area as temperatures remain fairly steady up north. With more sunshine in southern Utah though, temperatures will ease upwards towards seasonal averages.

Another system is expected to move in by Saturday keeping our weather active in the northern half of our area while Southern Utah stays mostly dry except for higher terrain areas. Wet weather potential goes down a bit Sunday into Monday as temperatures creep up a few degrees. Our weather could remain active through the middle of next week as models are hinting at another system moving in by Tuesday, stay tuned!

The takeaway? Another day of widespread wet weather potential across Utah with fall-like temperatures.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!