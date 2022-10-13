SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah! Other than a few storms down south on Monday our weather has been on cruise control this week with high pressure in control and it’s more of the same today.

Skies will be mostly sunny across the state with daytime highs that range about 5-10 degrees above average making it feel more like late September rather than mid-October.

In Northern Utah, daytime highs will mainly range in the 60s and 70s while Southern Utah gets more 70s and 80s. Meanwhile, into tonight it’s mostly clear skies and cool overnight lows. Lows in Northern Utah will be mainly in the 40s with higher terrain areas seeing the 30s. Down south lows will be mainly in the 40s and 50s with areas above 6000ft. dropping into the 30s.

With more calm and mild weather, it will be another great day for a mountain or canyon drive to see the fall foliage. We’re at the peak when it comes to fall colors in the higher terrain in Northern Utah while we’re getting close in the higher terrain down south. In our Northern Utah mountains between 8000-10000ft. daytime highs will mainly range in the 50s.

For our Friday it’s more copy-paste with the only difference being daytime highs running about 1-2 degrees warmer than what we find today. Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of Friday in Northern Utah, but in Southern Utah, we’ll start to see a few more clouds. This is due to an upper-level low pressure approaching from the southwest.

It’s unlikely that the low pressure will move into Southern Utah, but chances are it does get close enough Sunday into Monday to bring the chance for isolated showers and a dip in temperatures. In Northern Utah, high pressure will continue to be the name of the game.

By the middle of next week, high pressure re-establishes over the state but looking a little further down the road models are still optimistic about entering a more active pattern in about 10 days. Being such a long-distance forecast it’s important to note this is just something to keep an eye on for now. We definitely need the moisture, so keep your fingers crossed that the moisture arrives by the end of the month!

The takeaway? The sunshine and warmth we’ve seen so far this week continue for the second half of the workweek!

