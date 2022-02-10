Wash, Rinse, Repeat with More Warmth and Haze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah we are almost to the weekend! As we get set to close out this workweek high pressure will lead to more warmth, inversion haze, and dry skies with some subtle changes each.

Today, daytime highs will be like what we had yesterday, if not slightly warmer. Along the Wasatch Front highs will range about 5-10 degrees above average in the upper 40s with some likely getting into the lower 50s.

Logan will likely climb above freezing this afternoon, the Wasatch Back will be around 40 degrees again and down south highs will be mostly in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the state with a little more cloud coverage in northern Utah. After a short reprieve in the haze yesterday from a weak disturbance, the haze will settle back into our northern Utah with most, including the entire Wasatch Front, dropping into the moderate air quality category. As we go into tonight, there won’t be a lot of changes from last night with mostly quiet conditions and chilly temperatures across the board.

As high pressure hangs around, Friday and Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of what we get today. A weak system passing to our east on Friday could result in slightly cooler temperatures, maybe 1-3 degrees cooler, across the state for highs and lows.

Either way we’ll continue with sunshine and above-average temperatures as the haze continue to build. By Sunday we ramp up the warming trend with highs likely climbing into the lower 50s in Salt Lake City and there’s a chance we could see mid-50s by Monday and St. George will hover near 70 Sunday and Monday.

There is a reason to be optimistic through. By Tuesday and Wednesday models are still on board with a system dropping in from the Pacific Northwest while the exact timing remains uncertain.

Either way the early to the middle half of next week looks to bring at least a slight chance for wet weather, increased winds which should help the inversion, and colder temperatures.

Confidence is still low concerning this system and we’ll likely continue to see additional changes in the models, so we’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we go forward.

Really hoping we get much-needed wet weather. We really need the moisture, the latest drought monitor today shows similar numbers to last week, just with 2% more of the state in Extreme Drought, level 4 of 5, now resulting in 34% of Utah.