SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday, Utah! After a few days with below-average temperatures, we’ll see steady warming from the Veterans Day weekend into early next week.

After our cold start this morning, it will be another cool day with daytime highs running a fraction above what we had for highs yesterday. For the most part, it will be in the 40s and 50s.

St. George will be our warm spot, but only low to mid-60s are expected, so below seasonal norms in Washington County as well. Expect a few more clouds today thanks to a weak disturbance brushing by the state. Even though we get more clouds today, the chance of wet weather will be next to zero. We will turn cold again tonight heading into Veterans Day morning.

For our Veterans Day, we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs that will be fairly seasonal for this time of year. We’ll add another few degrees from what we get today. Statewide, it will be a beautiful day for any outdoor activity to honor our nation’s veterans, just have an extra layer or two first thing in the morning!

Our National Parks across the country and here in Utah will waive admission on the holiday. We have gorgeous conditions expected for the Mighty 5 parks in Utah, and it will be the last waived admission day at our parks this year.

To all of our veterans, thank you for your service!

As we round out the weekend, high pressure will be building and in control and we’ll see a southerly wind return. These conditions will help our temperatures climb above seasonal norms with highs running about 5 degrees above average on Sunday, then about 5-10 early next week. Early next week we’ll see highs in the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front, 50s in the Wasatch Back, and St. George will be right around 70s.

The calm skies and November warmth hold through the middle of the week before some big changes could arrive for the second half of the week into next weekend. Weather models are hinting at a more progressive pattern, but don’t agree on the storm system’s evolution and storm track just yet. We will be monitoring it closely and keep you forewarned. Stay tuned!

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!

