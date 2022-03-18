SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! Today’s weather will be calm and seasonal as we see clouds gradually decrease from west to east. The clouds are from a weak disturbance that moved in last night. There’s not a lot of moisture so any wet weather today is very unlikely, but a light snow shower or two will be possible for the Uinta’s early on.

For everyone else, it’s partly cloudy skies for most of the state with mostly sunny skies for southwestern Utah. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, higher-elevation towns will mainly range in the 40s, and southern Utah will see 50s and 60s as St. George makes a return to the low 70s at 71. Into tonight it will turn chilly, but overnight lows won’t be as chilly compared to this morning as southerly flow and added clouds will help temperatures be a few degrees warmer.

Through our Saturday we’ll continue to see increasing clouds and stronger southerly winds throughout the day. This is due to being sandwiched between two weather systems. A high pressure to our east and an approaching storm to our west. This southerly flow will really help crank up the temperatures, even with the cloud coverage. Highs in northern Utah will be about 10 degrees above normal meaning Salt Lake City likely climbs into the upper 60s. The warmth won’t be as pronounced down south, but highs will still be about 5 degrees warmer than today.

Skies will stay dry through the daytime hours in Utah on our Saturday, but in northeastern Nevada, the chance for wet weather will increase by the afternoon. Once we get past sundown the chance for wet weather will begin to increase in Utah as the cold front associated with the storm starts to move in. By the overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, wet weather will be likely with it starting off as valley rain and mountain snow. As we go through the morning and as colder air continues to move in, the valley rain along the Wasatch Front will likely change into valley snow.

Most of the state will have a good chance of seeing some wet weather on Sunday. Snow accumulations of more than a couple of inches are expected for most if not all our mountains and we could even see some accumulations in valleys which could lead to sloppy roadways. Also, anytime there is new snow avalanche danger will increase. As we get closer to Sunday, we’ll be able to better hone in on snow totals so stay tuned!

By Sunday night moisture will begin to clear as we get a nice taste of temperatures that are more winter-like than spring-like. The cold won’t be sticking around too long though as by midweek we’ll be back to seasonal with sunshine.