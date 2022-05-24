SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

After a cool and breezy start to the workweek, we’ll see high temperatures on the up and up Tuesday. We still will fall slightly below average for this time of year, but skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again as we warm about 5 degrees more than we did on Monday. Temperatures along the Wasatch Front will hit the upper 60s and low 70s, with a range of 70s expected in Central and Eastern Utah, upper 80s along the I-15 corridor and low 90s in cities furthest south.

A weak disturbance grazes the state coming from the north. This will bring a slight chance for wet weather in northern Utah tomorrow, but just like Tuesday, it will favor the high terrain. We do have a chance of an isolated storm in NE Utah and SW Wyoming. A few rumbles of thunder look possible as well. Early in the day, we can’t rule out the slight chance for an isolated shower along the Wasatch Front, but that chance looks low.

With the system moving in tomorrow, winds will increase in central and southern Utah. This combined with low humidity and warmth will result in a critical fire risk. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect from eastern Washington and Iron Counties eastward to San Juan County, then northward to Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell. The positioning of the low will allow for North to NW wind gusts, so any fire start may spread rapidly — avoid burning!

🔥Fire concerns:🔥 #Tuesday

Red Flag Warning issued for tomorrow in Southern #Utah– includes the Swell, Four Corners, Grand Stair Case, near Cedar City, Kanab & Lake Powell. Any fire that starts in these conditions may spread rapidly. Be extra careful!#utwx #fire pic.twitter.com/nqOSzCfPg1 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 23, 2022

The warmup will ramp up going into midweek. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front as St. George returns to the mid 90s. It’ll be even warmer on Thursday on what could be a summer preview. We could see the hottest temperatures of the year, with triple-digit potential in the South and 90s up North.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will flirt with the low 90s and St. George could approach 100! The high pressure leading to the warmup will start to ease its grip heading into Memorial Day weekend. We get westerly winds and slight cooling as we close out the workweek. This will allow temperatures to ease and cool and by Saturday into Sunday, a potential system brewing in the Pacific NW could drop in and bring some wet weather.

Bottom line? A slightly below average Tuesday temperature-wise, with wildfire concerns returning to the South. Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!