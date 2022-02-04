Warming trend to close the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

Another bitterly cold start to the day statewide with sub-freezing overnight lows and clear skies.

A ridge of high pressure is building, so as we close out the workweek, we’ll see dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. High pressure also keeps us on our gradual warming trend, with temperatures warming about 5 degrees more than yesterday. Daytime highs will hit the mid 30s along the Wasatch Front, with a few 40s on deck and St. George topping out with a high of 51.

Even with sunshine and warming, our daytime highs will remain below average for this time of year in Northern and Southern Utah. Winds have relaxed, so we won’t battle a serious wind chill anymore, but our calmer conditions will allow haze to build back into our northern Utah valleys. Air quality is projected to dip to moderate tomorrow along the Wasatch Front and in the Northwest corner of the state.

As we move into the weekend, you can count on dry skies with near seasonal temperatures that will take us through the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures arriving early next week. A weak disturbance Saturday will increase cloud cover and may help keep inversion at bay in Northern Utah valleys.

Bottom line? We made it to Friday with plenty of sunshine but a chill lingering in the air!

Stay one step ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!