SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – June 1 marks the first day of meteorological summer, but we started the month with slightly below-average temperatures.

This won’t be the case on Thursday as high pressure continues to build on the warming trend that we’ve been on so far this week. Daytime highs in northern Utah will see 70s and 80s while southern Utah will see a lot more 80s with some 90s thrown into the mix. Down in St. George and Lake Powell, daytime highs are likely to be in the low to mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as skies stay dry. Winds will start to increase and by the afternoon it will be a bit breezy in southern Utah.

High pressure remains the main feature on Friday, but a disturbance from the west will result in more cloud coverage in the northern half of the state. The chance for any wet weather looks very low for most with only a slight chance in the northwestern half of the state. Daytime highs will be similar if not warmer than Thursday, with extra clouds thanks to increased southwesterly winds. The weekend will be similar to how the workweek ends, with warmth and some clouds. With the increased winds and warmth, we’ll keep an eye on the fire risk in southern Utah.

From Sunday into Monday, temperatures will begin to ease down slightly in northern Utah while southern Utah remains steady as a disturbance approaches from the west. From late Sunday into Monday, this disturbance may have just enough energy to bring the northern two-thirds of the state a slight chance of wet weather.

At this point, with limited moisture, the best chance for showers/storms will favor the high terrain and northernmost Utah, but we’ll see how this system evolves as we get closer. Moving away from Monday, skies will become dry again as temperatures trend upwards heading into midweek.

The takeaway? A warm close to the workweek before seeing some subtle changes this weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!