SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! After active showers and storms over the weekend, Monday will bring quite a bit of sunshine for northern Utah with an increasing chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

High pressure is settling in over the region which means temperatures are warming up. Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach below 80s while St George will hit the low 90s. Winds will be breezy across the state.

High pressure is expected to stay in place for the next several days meaning little change day to day with daytime temperatures, and moisture rotating up from the South will increase our chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Better chances of storms are expected over Southern Utah throughout the week. Flash flood potential remains possible along recreational areas in southern Utah today and Tuesday, always check the latest forecast before you head out.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected across the region for much of next week with the potential for high-elevation showers and storms. Some storms may float over the valleys with a slight chance for most of the state through the end of the week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Temperatures will likely remain at about 10 degrees above normal with highs in the mid-80s along the Wasatch Front for the weekend. With the warming temperatures and remaining snowpack, high river flows will remain a concern throughout the week and flooding concerns will continue.

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have three river flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through at least Monday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County with the flow projected to stay above action stage. The Bear River near Corrine is also under an advisory as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood watch for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding. A watch means that flooding is possible.

Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!