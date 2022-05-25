SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

Winds relax a bit on Wednesday and a serious warming trend will help push temperatures above average for the middle of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with Salt Lake City potentially getting to 80 while St. George returns to the mid 90s. The peak of warmth hits Thursday and delivers what could be a summer preview.

We could see the hottest temperatures of the year, with the Wasatch Front highs flirting with low 90s and St. George could approach 100! The high pressure leading to the warmup will start to ease its grip heading into Memorial Day weekend. We’ll get westerly winds and slight cooling as we close out the work week.

The holiday weekend presents some changes and perhaps a few challenges for those with outdoor plans in the high country. Heading into Saturday, weather models continue favoring a more active pattern with a system swinging in from the Pacific Northwest. This will result in the cooling trend continuing while also likely adding a chance for wet weather and at times, windier conditions.

Right now, the best chance for wet weather appears to favor the northern two-thirds of the state, but being more than a few days away it’s just something to watch for now. In southern Utah, winds are likely to increase which could result in more high fire danger. There’s a chance we could see some fire weather concerns and we’ll keep you posted if any warnings get issued.

Overall, the heat breaks down for the holiday weekend and daytime highs slip below average yet again heading into Memorial Day and early next week.

Bottom line? High pressure takes control and brings significant warming statewide.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!