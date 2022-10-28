SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It was a chilly start to the day with the hard freeze warning expiring at 9 a.m., and plenty of sunshine will help our daytime highs rebound closer to average today. Expect mid 50s along the Wasatch Front and the upper 60s in St. George.

Temperatures should remain at seasonal averages by the weekend and remain there through Halloween. Mostly sunny skies are expected statewide on Monday with high temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

Changes are on the horizon, however, for the middle of next week. Long-range model guidance continues to show another low-pressure system that could bring changes as early as Tuesday. Expect more could cover and winds to increase and the chance of wet weather looks to arrive around Wednesday of next week. Current guidance suggests that we’ll see valley rain and mountain snow initially with snow levels falling and possibly hitting the valley floor by Thursday. This low brings the chance of moisture statewide and temperature dip to follow.

Bottom Line? Drier and more seasonal weather returns for Halloween weekend, the holiday itself looks fairly mild and dry and we could see more showers next week.

