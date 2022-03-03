SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah!

We’re coming off of the warmest day of the year in Salt Lake City, but on Thursday, temperatures will climb even more by about 2-5 degrees. This will see a high in the mid 60s for Salt Lake City as the Wasatch Back gets highs in the mid 50s!

Thursday is a day of transition as the ridge of high pressure that’s really dominated weather conditions this week, will slide southeast of the state. The ridge’s departure opens the door for changes, and it will start today with a stronger southerly flow. Winds from the south will increase and help transport warmer air into the state which will help bump temperatures. It also means increased cloud coverage and breezy conditions.

This time of year, we welcome winds as they will help with atmospheric mixing and clear any lingering inversion haze. Today we stay dry, but tomorrow and through the weekend, wet weather will be knocking. A series of disturbances will keep active skies over parts of Utah through the beginning of next week. This all kicks off on Friday as you can expect more cloud cover as a cold front approaches and impacts us for a few days. Temperatures will start to cool and the chance for wet weather will start to increase by the afternoon.

As moisture moves into the state, we’ll see valley rain and mountain snow. The snow level will start to drop Friday night, but just how far it drops will depend on how quickly the colder air can move in. Along the Wasatch, a rain/snow mix will be possible Friday night. Wet weather will remain likely into the weekend with mostly valley rain and mountain snow through most of the day before Saturday as even colder air starts moving in.

This will mean the snow level will drop even more Saturday night into Sunday with wet weather being likely through the first half of Sunday. Given the setup, moisture will linger into Monday, most likely in the higher elevations, before drying out on Tuesday. It’ll take a while before the stretch of below average temperatures ends and we rebound back to seasonal norms, which right now, looks to happen by the middle of next week.

Bottom line? Today will compete for the warmest day of the year title, but you can expect breezy conditions and increasing clouds as well.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!