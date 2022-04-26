SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a beautiful start to the workweek, we’ve got some changes as we move towards midweek.

A weak disturbance moving in will result in increased cloud coverage across the state on Tuesday with most seeing either partly sunny or mostly cloudy skies. Even with more clouds, it’ll be a warm day across the Beehive State thanks to a strong southerly flow of wind.

Daytime highs in most spots will be about 10 degrees above average with most in northern Utah reaching the 60s and 70s while southern Utah will be in the 70s and 80s. The increased winds could lead to some blowing dust potential in the western half of the state.

By Wednesday, a weak cold front will push through northern Utah. This front from late Tuesday into Wednesday will lead to a small chance for some wet weather, mainly in northern Utah. Given a lack of moisture for this front to work with though, any shower activity will favor high terrain and will likely be light. In the southern half of the state, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday. Temperatures will take a slight dip Wednesday, but will stay above average as the breezy conditions continue.

On Thursday, clouds will increase again ahead of a more robust system that will move in from late Thursday. It’ll be a windy day across the state with temperatures more than 10 degrees above average. From late Thursday into Friday, there will be a chance for valley rain and mountain snow in the northern half of the state, with the snow line starting off quite high. This system will also usher in much cooler temperatures on Friday with below-average temperatures.

While there’s moisture potential, we’ll have to see how this system comes together over the next couple of days. By Saturday, we’re back to sunshine as temperatures begin to warm up back up which will take us through the weekend.

The takeaway? Above-average warmth the next few days with cloudier and windier conditions.

