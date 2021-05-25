Warmer Tuesday, clouds to increase in Northern and Central Utah through the day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Good Morning & Happy Tuesday! We kept it cooler yesterday, but today is a different story! Did you miss the warmth?

We will see temperatures in Salt Lake City climbing above the average of 76 and making another run for a high of 80. Most of the state will start the day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase in Northern and Central Utah through the day.

A cold front sweeps through the state Tuesday night through Wednesday night, but could trigger some isolated thunderstorm north of I-80 this afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware if you are going to be out and about!

The eastern side of the state will see mid-70s in places like the Uinta Basin and Castle Country, and slightly warmer near Moab and the Four Corners will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Residents of Utah County and the central part of the state will see daytime highs hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s. The hot spot for today will be St. George, with a high of 91, and winds will also be increasing in Washington County in the southern portion of the state.

As winds increase from the Southwest, this part of the state sees an elevated fire risk. Winds won’t be as intense as the end of last week, but they will be gusty. Fire danger increases throughout the Grand Staircase Area and that includes St. George, Kanab and near Lake Powell.

A “Red Flag Warning” goes into effect at 2 p.m. for that area, meaning we have dry conditions, gusty winds, and warmth, so a fire start would spread quickly. We don’t want to see that!

