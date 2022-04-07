SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve Utah! After a cold start to the morning, it is going to be a beautiful day across the Beehive State with near seasonal temperatures and sunshine. This is due to high pressure really setting up shop so in northern Utah highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s while down south we’ll see mainly 60s and 70s.

Winds will also be calmer across the board compared to the last couple of days. The warming trend we are on will be felt tonight even though it will still be chilly. Instead of most dropping to or below freezing, the Wasatch Front will only dip to the upper 30s and low 40s as St. George only bottoms out in the upper 40s.

High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet through tomorrow as we continue to warm. Daytime highs will climb to be about 15-20 degrees above average in most spots and with sunshine, it will be a gorgeous day to wrap up the workweek. As quickly as the high pressure built in though, it will be going away this weekend.

This will open the door to a cold front moving through northern Utah on Saturday before moving through southern Utah by Sunday. Temperatures by Sunday will be below average as we see increasing clouds through the weekend. The chance for wet weather looks low, but some higher elevation snow showers can’t be ruled out at this point.

Our weather looks to become even more active early next week with a more potent system potentially setting its sights on us. This system will allow temperatures to stay below average through the middle of next week with a good chance for wet weather across the state.

At this point, it looks like the best chance will be from late Monday through early Wednesday. Wet weather will likely start as valley rain and mountain snow, but with colder air, in place, there will be potential for snow down to the valley floors. Being more than a few days away though we’ll likely see changes in the models so that could change.

The takeaway? We get some gorgeous weather to close out the workweek before cooler air arrives this weekend.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!