SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Memorial Day, Utah! Southerly flow will increase today and help dry out the Beehive State. If you’re heading out early to participate in any early morning ceremonies, you can plan on partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and near seasonal temperatures.

By the afternoon, warmer than normal temperatures are expected with most areas along the Wasatch Front in the low to mid-80s, and low 90s remaining in St. George. There is a slight chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms over the higher elevations of far northern Utah, otherwise, the lower valleys will remain dry.

A low-pressure feature to the west of the region will keep the southwest flow in place through Wednesday. Moisture will begin working its way back into the state for the second half of the week as the trough approaches. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday across northern Utah with active weather likely sticking around through the weekend.

Each day, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be expected across central and northern Utah. Temperatures will fall back down into the 70s on Thursday as a trough moves through with near-seasonal highs into the weekend. For southern Utah, after a mostly quiet week, thunderstorms are expected to return by the end of the week with potential showers over the weekend as well.

Bottom Line? Dry weather will settle in just in time for Memorial Day, however, thundershowers return midweek.

FLOOD ALERTS

Spring runoff continues in Utah and flood concerns remain with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 3 flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the Logan River near Logan as minor flooding is expected.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bear River as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Colorado River near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County. A flood advisory has been issued for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville as the temperatures warm back up this week.

The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory one that will continue through the weekend. The newest advisory is a flood advisory for the Duchesne River at Randlett until further notice as minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land along the river is expected.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Duchesne River near Myton as the river is expected to climb close to the flood stage.

For context, a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above the action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alert, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Complete Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!