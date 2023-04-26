SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After starting the week with some rainy valley weather and snow in the mountains, clear dry skies are settling in.

The bottom line? Wednesday brings a warmup to seasonal norms with a warming trend ahead!

Given the northerly flow, we have some gusty gap winds blowing in lower Washington County and you can expect that to continue through mid-morning. Winds in the area gusting up to 45 mph in places like LaVerkin and Leeds. These winds will relax by the afternoon.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures are going to rebound close to seasonal averages. You can expect clear skies and plenty of sunshine with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid-60s along the Wasatch Front, a mix of 50s and 60s in Central Utah and southern Utah makes the push for 70s with St. George topping out in the low 80s.

High pressure is building and will control the weather story with above-average highs by tomorrow. On Friday, a system will have the potential to brush eastern Utah and could result in a few showers over the Uintas and in Uintah County.

At last check, the system’s biggest impact will be dropping temperatures within a degree or two compared to what we get Thursday. High pressure will continue to stay in place this weekend which will lead to a weekend with temperatures well above seasonal averages. Peak heating underneath this ridge will be for the latter half of the weekend and into next week, with SLC highs Sunday feasibly reaching 80 in Salt Lake and mid-90s in St. George!

As excited as many of us are for warmer weather to return, we do have to keep an eye on the runoff and possible flooding. This rapid warmup can accelerate Spring runoff and rivers, creeks and streams are expected to be running high and fast.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!