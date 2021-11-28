Warm temps with inversion sticking around this Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah!

It’ll be another dry one for us! A high-pressure system will stick over us for the next few days giving us an abundance of sunshine. Unfortunately, this will also keep the inversion on top of us which will continue creating poor air quality.

Moderate air quality throughout the Wasatch Front and parts of the Uinta Basin is expected to stick around. This will cause some individuals with respiratory issues a bit of concern as the smoggy air may cause issues to flare up. We expect to see a slight warm-up today, with many temps in northern and central Utah ranging around the mid 40s to low 50s and St. George hitting around the mid 60s.

Winds will be light for most areas with maybe a slight breeze in parts of northern Utah. If you’re traveling by road or plane, conditions will be great with no real inclement weather across most of the country. As a heads up, be sure to layer up! Despite mild temperatures in the afternoon, our mornings will start off quite chilly! Lows are expected to hover around the upper 20s and mid 30s for most of us. So layers will be our friends!

In short, plenty of sunshine with above-average highs is expected, but air quality will suffer due to a long duration inversion.

Stay ahead of anything mother nature throws your way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!