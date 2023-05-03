SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We are halfway through the workweek. The last few days have been warm and windy. Today’s weather will build on that, but our weather is actively undergoing some changes. This is due to the high pressure that has been keeping our weather quiet is working away which will open the door to more active weather for the second half of the workweek.

The first half of today will look and feel like a carbon copy compared to what we had yesterday. That means mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a strong southerly wind, and daytime highs that range from mainly the 60s to low 80s across the state. The difference comes this afternoon and evening as energy coming in ahead of the low pressure to our west and moisture filtering in will result in the chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storms will start first in southern Utah this afternoon and by this evening those showers and storms could find their way into northern Utah, including the Wasatch Front. Not everyone gets wet weather, but storms will be capable of gusty winds so keep your eyes on the sky this afternoon and evening!

The wet weather potential will drop for most locations as we get into the overnight as temperatures run about 5 degrees cooler compared to what we had last night. Tomorrow will bring more potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being from southwestern Utah through northern Utah. It will also be WINDY statewide with the strongest winds likely to be in southern Utah.

Daytime highs will also come down by roughly 5-10 degrees compared to what we get today. Tomorrow will be just the start of a fairly active pattern that will persist into early next week with each day bringing at least a slight chance for showers and temperatures that will be close to if not a little below averages. From Friday through the first half of next week, we’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front settle into the 60s with lows in the 40s.

FLOOD ALERTS

Multiple flood watches, warnings, and advisories are currently in place. Rivers currently under flood warnings are the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville and the Dolores River to the confluence of the Colorado River are in effect until further notice, the Sevier River near Hatch until early Friday night, Garden City to the Idaho Stateline, and Emigration Creek until Thursday morning. Even though temperatures will cool for the remainder of the work week, most of these rivers and creeks will peak over the next few days with some even peaking on Saturday.

Most of rivers in flood warnings/watches are expected to land between action stage & minor flooding, but there are two exceptions. The Sevier & Dolores Rivers are experiencing MODERATE flooding, but the Dolores could climb to MAJOR flooding by Saturday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/gK8YX9sZXX — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) May 3, 2023

We also have a flood Watch for Cache Valley near Hyrum Reservoir through Friday morning. A flood watch also remains in effect for the Lower Weber River near Plain City through Friday.

Even for rivers, streams, and creeks not in alerts, we will likely see significant rises in water levels for most spots through the middle of the week before cooler temperatures arrive. Many waterways will recede by next week, but we have a long runoff season ahead, so dangerous conditions will continue, and caution around waterways is critical.

One thing to keep in mind is that depending on how much wet weather we see; it could result in levels staying higher than usual even with the cooler temperatures. We’ll continue to keep you posted on all watches, warnings, and advisories.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!