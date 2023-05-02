SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! It’s going to be another warm and windy day across the state, but it won’t be quite as warm compared to yesterday. It’s above-average warmth with a strong southerly wind today as flood alerts remain in effect, but a cool-down is in sight.

High pressure remains in control, but the axis of the ridge of high pressure is starting to shift a bit. Today will see daytime highs come down by about 5-10 degrees in most spots compared to yesterday with mainly partly cloudy skies. Most will see highs in the 70s and 80s, but for areas in the high country, highs will mainly range in the 50s and 60s. Even though it will be cooler today, in Salt Lake City with a high in the low 80s, that’s still more than 10 degrees above our seasonal average of 67 for today.

Given the warm temperatures, multiple flood watches, warnings, and advisories are currently in place. Rivers currently under flood warnings are the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville until further notice, the Sevier River near Hatch until early Friday morning, the Little Bear River at Paradise until early Friday morning, Garden City to the Idaho Stateline, and Emigration Creek until Thursday morning. Even though temperatures will cool for the remainder of the work week, most of these rivers and creeks will peak either in the middle of the week or late week.

We also have a Flood Watch for Cache Valley near Hyrum Reservoir. In addition to watches and warnings, a flood advisory for Thistle Creek in southern Utah County and northern Sanpete County remains in effect until noon Wednesday. Flooding has caused US-89 to be closed between the US-6/Thistle Jct. and Mt. Pleasant.

Even for rivers, streams, and creeks not in alerts, we will likely see significant rises in water levels for most spots through the middle of the week before cooler temperatures arrive.

Our Wednesday won’t bring many changes weather-wise compared to today with similar temperatures and wind, but the high pressure will start to move out of the way, opening the door to the system that has been impacting the west coast recently.

By tomorrow night, that system will move in our direction bringing with it a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday across the Beehive State with cooler temperatures. This system will likely kick off what is going to be an active stretch of weather for the end of the workweek through the weekend with wet weather potential and seasonal/slightly below-average temperatures.