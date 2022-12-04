SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After a mostly calm Saturday, we will start to see more activity in our weather pattern that will start late on Sunday and continue through various parts of the state throughout the coming week.

Sunday, we will see temperatures start to warm up across Utah during the day, but by the evening a storm system will come in bringing changes. Valley rain and mountain snow will begin in the evening. A cold front will move in from the northwest to add to this, helping to turn the rain into snow in some of the northern areas. Southern Utah will stay relatively calm during Sunday, but the storm will start to make its way south. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s around the Wasatch Front and we’ll have 50s and even a few 60s down south.

But the cold front will really start to do its work and we’ll see temperatures drop nearly 10 degrees from Sunday into Monday. The snow will pick up in the early morning in the north and we could see another 6-12″ of snow in the mountains. The cold air will possibly give us a few inches in the valleys, and we could have another tough commute on our hands Monday morning.

Courtesy of ABC4

Courtesy of ABC4

As we go into Tuesday the precipitation in the north will end, but the storm will take it to the southern portion of the state. Snow will be expected in the central and southern mountains, and we could even have a little snow fall in the valleys as the storm works its way out. We will be calm for a little bit until the next storm system makes its way into Utah beginning Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Takeaways? Warm and likely wet on Sunday. Full storm system with snow on Monday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.