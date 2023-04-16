SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! High pressure remains in place this morning. This means that sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected statewide this afternoon. Daytime highs will reach the low 70ss along the Wasatch Front with low 80s in St. George. Winds will be breezy at times with southwest flow increasing into Monday.

With the increase in temperatures, snowmelt and runoff are expected to increase once again through the first half of the workweek. Although temperatures won’t get quite as warm as last week, peak flows for some of the rivers and creeks that had trouble last week may see flows approach flood stage again by Tuesday. If you’re out walking or biking near one of the high flowing streams or rivers, be sure to keep pets and small children away from these dangerous flows.

A Flood Warning is active through noon today in the southeast part of Grand County for the Dolores River from the UT/CO Stateline to the confluence with the Colorado River. Flooding here is the result of snowmelt and could be strong enough to make some crossing areas potentially unpassable. Take caution if you are in this area, and any area where you see moving water. Any possible flooding areas could become very dangerous, very quickly. Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Above normal temperatures will stick around on Monday with similar temperatures to today. A cold front sweeping through on Tuesday will drop temperatures back down and also bring some valley rain and mountain snow. The cooler temperatures will eventually slow the snowmelt and runoff, however, additional moisture from the system will impact the already stressed drainage systems and could lead to some flooding. Daytime highs will fall into the 50s Tuesday afternoon with below-normal highs through the end of the week. In southern Utah, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s through midweek with breezy to windy conditions statewide.

As far as moisture content, the northern mountains will see snow beginning Tuesday with scattered snow showers through Thursday — several inches are expected to accumulate during that time with early estimates calling for 6-12″ with isolated higher amounts for the Upper Cottonwoods. The valleys will see mainly rain showers on Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Bottom line?! Spring is now in full swing with rollercoaster temperatures and active showers in the mix.

For all the latest on the weather, be sure to keep it on Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! ABC4, we are Good4Utah!