SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek. Over the last couple of days, we have warmed up a little bit with each passing day. With high pressure firmly in control, we’ll see abundant sunshine across the state as daytime highs climb to about 10-15 degrees above average in most spots with a few spots being roughly 20 degrees above average!

Highs in northern Utah will reach the 60s and 70s while down south it will mainly be 70s with St. George getting into the mid-80s! Into tonight lows will continue to feel the warming trend as we only fall to the upper 40s along the Wasatch Front, but instead of clear skies, we’ll see clouds filter into northern Utah.

The increasing clouds will signify changes going into the weekend. A mostly dry cold front will sweep through northern Utah on Saturday before moving through southern Utah by Sunday. Winds will be gusty, and we will see increased cloud cover in association with the front, and temperatures will dip below average by Sunday. There is not much potential for wet weather, but some higher elevation snow showers can’t be ruled out at this point. By Sunday we may struggle to reach 50 degrees in Salt Lake City and with the winds, it will feel even chillier.

Bigger changes loom going into the early half of next week. A more potent system looks like it will move into the Beehive State late Monday into Tuesday. Ahead of the system with southerly winds, we’ll see temperatures slightly warmer than Sunday across the board as clouds and winds increase. By the second half of Monday, the chance of wet weather will increase. Starting first in northern Utah before wet weather becomes more widespread by Tuesday.

This will start as valley rain and mountain snow, but with even colder air behind this system, we could see times of straight snow along the Wasatch Front from Tuesday into Wednesday. Also, daytime highs will be quite a bit below average with the 40s along the Wasatch Front and low 60s down in St. George. This system is still evolving, so nothing is set in stone just yet. We’ll continue to get a better handle on things as we get closer, so stay tuned!

Bottom line? A fantastic Friday will close out the work week ahead of changes for your weekend and into next week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!