SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah hopefully you had a great weekend! It was a weekend full of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures. The sunshine sticks around as we begin this new workweek, but our warming trend will continue as well. Daytime highs will mainly range in the 70s and 80s in northern Utah with only areas at and above 8000ft. seeing highs in the 60s. Meanwhile southern Utah will mainly see highs in the 80s, but for lower elevations we’ll see upper 80s and even 90s as St. George climbs into the low 90s.

The reason we’re warming up is due to a high pressure moving to our east, resulting in more of a southerly flow. Daytime highs in northern Utah will continue to climb by a couple of degrees through midweek. Along the Wasatch Front that will mean going from the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday to the upper 80s by Wednesday. Meanwhile, in southern Utah the unseasonably warm weather will ease by midweek. Another product of that southerly flow will mean moisture moving back in. Down south showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast by Wednesday.

Heading into the second half of the workweek will likely mean the arrival of a system coming in from our west. This combined with the moisture should be enough to bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to northern Utah on Thursday as temperatures begin to ease down closer to average. You’ll also notice an increased wind across the state from Wednesday into Thursday. By Friday into the weekend moisture levels likely drop meaning we’ll go back to predominately dry skies, but with an active pattern some showers can’t be ruled out in the high terrain. Temperatures also look to remain steady, close to or a little bit above seasonal averages meaning right now the weekend is looking great!

The takeaway? A sunny and warm start to the workweek ahead of changes by the second half of the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!