SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cold and cloudy conditions remain over much of the state Friday. Very light and scattered snow remains in the forecast through the evening with snow showers lingering into Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected in the valleys with very minimal mountain snowfall.

Temperatures are warming into the holiday weekend as well with highs in the low 30s along the Wasatch Front today, near 40 degrees over the weekend. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies up north for the weekend while St. George will see mainly sunshine and highs in the mid-50s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

High pressure will remain in place into early next week and some warming is expected to continue. However, warming could be limited by valley inversions settling in under the high-pressure ridge and we may not get into the mid-40s as currently forecasted. Southern Utah will see ample sunshine early in the week with highs near 60 degrees through Tuesday.

We’re tracking some changes on the way for midweek next week. A moist westerly flow is expected to bring in subtropical moisture late Tuesday into Wednesday. The dynamics of the storm favor mainly valley rain initially with a wintry mix overnight into Wednesday. This storm should bring a healthy amount of mountain snowfall where it should tap into very moist air. The tricky part in the forecast is knowing how much, if any, impacts inversion will have on temperatures in the valleys and whether or not we see rain or snow. We’ll keep you updated on the storm as we get closer to next week. For now, enjoy a few snow showers into the Christmas weekend. Merry Christmas!

Bottom Line?! Some snow showers remain over Northern Utah into Christmas Eve.

Keep one step ahead of the weather and follow us both on-air and online at ABC4 – Good 4 Utah