SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday eve, Utah! We’ll get more active weather today as another system clips the northern half of the state from this evening into early Friday. Like yesterday, the wet weather will impact only the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70. Instead of being straight snow, we’ll be looking at rain down on our valley floors as our gradual warming trend continues.

Temperatures make it into the 50s along the Wasatch Front. The best chance for wet weather will come in later tonight where precipitation could be heavy at times and from this afternoon into tonight, a few thunderstorms will once again be a possibility. We are expecting more accumulations in our mountains where an additional half a foot plus will be possible.

While mountain valleys won’t see the same kind of accumulations, with over a couple of inches possible in places like Park City, the Friday morning commute could be sloppy. The snow level may dip to around 5000ft. by early tomorrow morning with a possible wintry mix down to the valley floors. Where it’s expected to be colder, like in Cache Valley, some minor accumulations will be possible as well.

For southern Utah, today will see increasing clouds and breezy conditions, but otherwise, it’s going to be a dry day with temperatures getting close to average. St. George will return to 70 today with most spots in southern Utah climbing into the upper 50s and 60s.

The chance for wet weather in northern Utah will gradually go down from Friday morning into the afternoon with snow hanging on in the mountains until the evening. Even though a system is moving through it won’t stop the warmup we’re on. Highs along the Wasatch Front will reach the mid and upper 50s tomorrow. Down south it’s mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

Daytime highs will continue to warm for the beginning of the Easter Weekend with Salt Lake City returning to the 60s while St. George returns to the 80-degree mark. Another cold front will move in on Saturday though to bring us a round of valley rain and mountain snow in northern Utah Saturday afternoon and night. Easter Sunday will see temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, and a slight chance of rain on Easter morning in the yard for the egg hunt.

Sunshine should be breaking through by the afternoon, so overall, a pleasant holiday is expected. Turning the page into next week we’ll be looking at temperatures near or above average with mostly dry skies.

Bottom line? Another round of wet weather for the north with valley rain and mountain snow, with dry and warming conditions in the South.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!