SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, I hope your Tuesday is off to a terrific start. After a quiet start to the week, it won’t be that way today as today kicks off a much more active pattern that will stick around through at least the New Year’s weekend as a couple of systems with plenty of moisture move in from the west thanks to an atmospheric river setup.

The first one of those systems will be arriving today and as we go from the morning into the afternoon, wet weather will spread across the Beehive State in the form of valley rain and mountain snow as temperatures today will be similar to what we had yesterday. Moisture will begin up north and will gradually spread south and east from the afternoon into the evening.

For all of our mountains, the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, and SW Wyoming, Winter Weather Advisories will be going into effect today and will last through early in the morning on Thursday. By the time the advisories have expired it’s expected that most mountains in Utah will pick up between 12-18″ of snow while isolated spots, like the cottonwood canyons, could see more than 2 feet of snow! In SW Wyoming, roughly 3-7″ is expected. On top of the snow, winds could gust up to and potentially over 45 mph.

This particular storm will be predominately valley rain and mountain snow. The snow line today is expected to begin between 7-8k ft. and will likely stay around that through the afternoon meaning places like Park City are likely to see rain and snow. As we move from Tuesday night into Wednesday the snow line will begin to fall and by Wednesday morning there’s a chance it could fall down to the valley floors in northern Utah.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some minor accumulations look to be possible in our northern Utah valleys including the Wasatch Front, but it will depend on whether the moisture holds on long enough. While snow is expected to persist in the mountains through Wednesday, moisture will become more limited throughout the day elsewhere.

The bulk of snow accumulations through Wednesday will be over 7000ft. Mountains are likely to pick up between 1-2 feet, mountain valleys could see between 2-6″ with places like Park City getting over that, benches are likely to pick up anywhere from a trace-4″ and most valleys will see mainly rain, but some up north could get up to a couple of inches.

Temperature wise, Wednesday will be about 5-10 degrees colder across the state compared to what we get today. Another product of the active weather will be the end of valley inversions.

By Wednesday night the skies will begin to calm leaving us with drier conditions on Thursday with temperatures near seasonal averages. The calm won’t be sticking around though as our next storm arrives by Friday and will impact the state through the New Year’s Weekend. Even more healthy snow is expected for our mountains during this stretch, and we’ll likely see more alerts posted later in the week. In our valleys rain, snow, and a wintry mix will all be possible as lows along the Wasatch Front will be near freezing while highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s through Sunday. Down south it will be 30s and 40s outside of the high terrain while St. George hovers near 50 after today.

Active weather may not stop there as forecast models are indicating we may carry this momentum through next week as well. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? After a calm start to the week, we’re in store for plenty of active weather leading into 2023.