Valentine’s Day warmth with winds of change on the way

UTAH (ABC4) – Happy Valentine’s Day, Utah!

The warm and fuzzy feelings of today might not be from cupid, rather it could be from our well above average temperatures! Today we’ll see daytime highs about 10-15 degrees above average in most locations.

The Wasatch Front will see spots make a run at 60 as Salt Lake City comes in with a high of 59! St. George will spend another day hovering around 70 degrees with upper 60s. In the Wasatch Back, we even could see some lower 50s! Skies started off sunny, but clouds have and will continue to increase from the afternoon into tonight. Also, winds will really start to crank out of the south. This will lead to easing of the inversions and by tomorrow most of our northern Utah valleys will be in good air quality. If you’re venturing out for date night skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy across the state and by 7 PM we will have cooled off by about 10 degrees compared to our daytime highs.

The reason for increasing clouds and winds is in the leadup to a system that is actually approaching us. Now, this system is going to be tricky because the upper-level trough driving this will likely split as it gets here. There are two scenarios that could play out. Number one is that as the cold front moves in, it drags a line of rain/snow with it and by the afternoon we could see snow along the Wasatch Front. Meanwhile, the second solution is that the front fizzles meaning rain/snow chances will be more limited through the day tomorrow. If we get the first solution to play out, then there will also be a chance, we could see snow stretching down the I-15 corridor to Cedar City with a slight chance for rain in St. George.

Either way, colder air will be pushing in tomorrow with highs ranging about 5-15 degrees cooler than what we find today. With a second piece of energy moving in, there’s a better chance we see scattered snow showers on or Wednesday.

Due to the possibilities here snow totals will be tricky. Right now, we could see anywhere from a trace to 2″ along the Wasatch Front while most of our mountains could pick up 1-8″ with a better chance for higher totals within that range in our central and northern mountains. While these totals are not likely to be impressive, after a stretch of mostly dry conditions anything we can get will be a plus.

Past Wednesday skies will go dry again as high pressure settles in. Thursday looks to be close to if not a little below seasonal when it comes to temperatures. We’ll go on a warming trend for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s Saturday and Sunday in Salt Lake City, but into early next models are hinting at the potential for another storm system. Stay tuned!