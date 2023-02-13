SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Today won’t bring too many changes in northern Utah compared to yesterday’s. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with daytime highs that mainly range in the 30s as places along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back sneak into the low 40s.

Unfortunately, the sunshine up north is accompanied by more inversion haze leading to poor air quality in Cache Valley, the Uinta Basin, and the Salt Lake Valley. In Cache Valley and the Uinta Basin, the inversions will keep daytime highs from getting out of the 20s. For southern Utah, we’ll see a bit more cloud cover and there will be a chance for isolated showers in the southeastern portion of the state as we feel the influence of a system moving from west to east across Arizona. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible to go along with the potential for wet weather. Highs will range mainly in the 40s and 50s down south today.

By tonight, the system moving through Arizona moves further to the east, resulting in calming skies across the southeastern portion of the state. By tonight though the focus will become a storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest. This storm will bring isolated showers, mainly in northern Utah by tonight, then we’ll be looking at the potential for scattered showers across the state from Tuesday through the first half of Wednesday for most of the state. Daytime highs will come down by at least 10 degrees in most spots compared to today and the strong northerly winds will make it feel even colder.

At this point, forecast models are homing in on the southern two-thirds of the state to see the best moisture potential. This is why Winter Storm Watches will go into effect from the central mountains down to the southern mountains, including portions of southwestern Utah, south-central Utah, and southeastern Utah. These watches will remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

While it doesn’t look like northern Utah will do quite as well, there will be moisture potential up north as well. Even if northern Utah doesn’t get as much moisture compared to areas down south, the strong winds will likely clear out our inversions leading to better air quality so there are positives to take all around, and of course, we’ll take any moisture where we can get it.

As for snow totals through Wednesday we are expecting to see roughly a trace-2″ for our northern valleys, benches could see between 1-4″, northern mountains could see several inches of snow from 4-8″ while the cottonwoods could see more than that, southern and central valleys could pick up between 2-5″ with isolated up to 7″, mountain valleys will have the potential for 2-6″, and the central and southern mountains are expecting to see between 6-12″ with isolated higher amounts being possible, especially around Brian Head and the Tushar Mountains. In all aspects, locally higher and lower amounts will be possible, particularly in northern Utah where there’s a bit more uncertainty with how the moisture will play out.

Given the potential for snow, we could see some slick commutes starting as early as the Tuesday morning commute, but especially for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commute so plan accordingly. In St. George, we’re expecting to see rain and even a wintry mix, but if the cold air and the moisture match up, there will at least be a chance we could see some snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday with minor accumulations being possible in lower Washington County. This is not a guarantee, but it definitely can’t be ruled out.

By Wednesday afternoon, this storm will begin to pull away and we’ll get calmer conditions to end the workweek. Wednesday and Thursday will be quite chilly with highs and lows well below our seasonal averages, but temperatures will gradually moderate for the second half of the workweek into the weekend with mostly dry skies. At this point, it looks like the skies will stay fairly calm through Saturday, but from Sunday into early next week there may be another storm that moves in. We’ll keep an eye on that and keep you posted!

Bottom line?! A Valentine’s Day storm will bring widespread wet weather potential, colder air, and better air quality!